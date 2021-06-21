Locate yourself some Tile Item Finder Prime Day deals from $24.50: Pro, bundles, more

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off Tile item trackers for Prime Day. You can now score the 2020 Tile Pro Item Finder for $24.49 with free shipping for Prime members. Now undercutting the Apple AirTag by $4.50, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Perfect for keeping tabs on your phone, keys, bags, and much more, it is compatible with both iOS and Android as well as “Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.” You can ask it to make an audible ring when it’s within 400 feet and leverage the Tile app to locate your belongings if it gets further away than that. You can even “enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.” Rated 4+ stars from over 26,000 Amazon customers. More Prime Day Tile deals below.

More Prime Day Tile deals:

We also have Samsung’s new Galaxy SmartTag+ back at an all-time low of $35.50, just be sure to head over to our Prime Day hub for everything else we’ve found in Amazon’s 2-day shopping event. We are working around the clock here at 9to5Toys to bring you all of the best discounts, so be sure to keep it locked here for the best Prime Day price drops.

More on the Tile Pro:

FIND KEYS, BAGS & MORE — Directly attach the powerful Pro to keys, backpacks, purses or anything else you need to keep track of regularly and use our free app on iOS or Android to find them.

FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Pro when it’s within 400 ft. or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. Tile works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.

FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.

FIND YOUR PHONE — Use your Tile to find your phone, even when it’s on silent.

