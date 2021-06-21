Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, ATLA, The Office, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Movie and TV Box Sets from $11.99 Prime shipped. With movies and shows bouncing around streaming services left and right, it can be tough to nail down your favorites. Thankfully, now you can add entire collections to your permanent home library at some of the very best prices we’ve ever tracked. Our top pick today is the complete Lord of the Rings 4K Blu Ray Box Set for $59.99. Typically selling for about $78, today’s savings mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Including all three films with extended and theatrical versions, you can now add all 11 and a half hours to your collection in stunning 4K resolution. This box set also includes a digital code so you can take these films wherever you go, regardless of if a DVD player happens to be nearby. This #1 best-seller is 4.8/5 stars from over 26,000 movie lovers. rated Find all of today’s best Prime Day box set deals below.
Prime Day TV Collection deals include:
- Avatar: The Last Airbender $20 (Reg. $34)
- The Office $35 (Reg. $48)
- Friends $45 (Reg. $55)
- Breaking Bad $55 (Reg. $108)
- Parks and Recreation $30 (Reg. $41)
- Cowboy Bebop $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Three Stooges $24.50 (Reg. $36)
- Monk $30 (Reg. $46)
- Batman: The Complete Animated Series $35 (Reg. $45)
- Steven Universe $50 (Reg. $65)
- Fresh Prince of Bel Air $45 (Reg. $60)
- Beetlejuice $20 (Reg. $25)
- The Flinstones $40 (Reg. $51)
- Everybody loves Raymond $50 (Reg. $117)
- The Sopranos $50 (Reg. $80)
- Criminal Minds $100 (Reg. $127)
- Samurai Jack $37 (Reg. $60)
- Downton Abbey $30 (Reg. $45)
- Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? $38 (Reg. $50)
- Battlestar Galactica $48 (Reg. $90)
- The Nanny $52 (Reg. $83)
- The Big Band Theory $75 (Reg. $180)
- Full House $35 (Reg. $69)
- The Bugs Bunny Collection $40 (Reg. $63)
- The Wire $45 (Reg. $94)
- Sex & The City $40 (Reg. $106)
- Yu-Gi-Oh: The Original Series $97 (Reg. $140)
Prime Day Film Collection deals include:
- Back to the Future 4K $30 (Reg. $37)
- The Hobbit 4K $60 (Reg. $80)
- Jurrassic World 4K $30 (Reg. $50)
- DC Universe 7-film 4K $70 (Reg. $130)
- Fast & Furious 4K $48 (Reg. $59)
- The Matrix 4K $35 (Reg. $50)
- The Dark Knight 4K $35 (Reg. $50)
- Men in Black 4K $27 (Reg. $38)
- Batman 4K $50 (Reg. $90)
- Jumanji 4K $30 (Reg. $45)
- Mad Max $20 (Reg. $70)
- The Mummy $12 (Reg. $22)
- Bad Boys $15.50 (Reg. $21)
- John Wayne 14-film $38 (Reg. $45)
- Mission Impossible $21.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Land Before Time $17 (Reg. $28)
- James Bond $60 (Reg. $80)
- Rocky $16 (Reg. $20)
