Prime Day TV and movie collections: LotR 4K new low, ATLA, The Office, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Movie and TV Box Sets from $11.99 Prime shipped. With movies and shows bouncing around streaming services left and right, it can be tough to nail down your favorites. Thankfully, now you can add entire collections to your permanent home library at some of the very best prices we’ve ever tracked. Our top pick today is the complete Lord of the Rings 4K Blu Ray Box Set for $59.99. Typically selling for about $78, today’s savings mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Including all three films with extended and theatrical versions, you can now add all 11 and a half hours to your collection in stunning 4K resolution. This box set also includes a digital code so you can take these films wherever you go, regardless of if a DVD player happens to be nearby. This #1 best-seller is 4.8/5 stars from over 26,000 movie lovers. rated Find all of today’s best Prime Day box set deals below.

Prime Day TV Collection deals include:

Prime Day Film Collection deals include:

You can find the rest of today’s best Prime Day discounts in our deal hub. We’ll be tracking new lows and deep savings on just about everything under the sun, with constant updates in our round-the-clock coverage here at 9to5Toys.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!