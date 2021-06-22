Amazon Prime Day Lacoste Deals are live with up to 50% off best-selling polos, t-shirts, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Lacoste apparel and accessories. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Lacoste Short-Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt that’s perfect for everyday wear. This style comes in an array of fun color options and it’s priced at $28 and regularly is sold for $50. It looks nice with shorts, jeans, or joggers alike and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. The contrasting logo on the chest is fashionable and it can be styled all-year round. With over 2,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more Prime Day deals happening today.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!