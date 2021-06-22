FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon updates your wardrobe with up to 50% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel from $8

-
AmazonFashionPrime Day 2021
50% off from $8

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Tommy Hilfiger apparel and accessories from just $8 Prime shipped. For summer, one of the most notable deals from this sale is the Men’s Casual Stretch Chino Shorts. They’re currently marked down from $18.39 and regularly are priced at up to $50. Today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low and you can choose from an array of color options. The 9-inch length is timeless to wear for years to come and they’re infused with stretch for added comfort. This style can also be worn with t-shirt for casual events or polos and button-down shirts for a special occasion. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the Amazon Prime Day Tommy Hilfiger Sale.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

Looking for even more deals? Amazon is offering Under Armour gear for the entire family from just $9 Prime shipped.

