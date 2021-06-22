FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

August Smart Lock + Connect Bridge hits new low of $86 for Prime Day (Save 38%)

-
AmazonSmart HomePrime Day 2021August
38% off $86

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock + Connect Bridge for $86.36 shipped with the discount reflecting at checkout. For comparison, this is a 38% discount from its normal going rate and beats the previous low at Amazon by $14. You’ll find that the August Smart Lock attaches to any deadbolt with no modification required. This allows you to keep your current lock and keys, making the transition simple. Your purchase today also includes the Connect Wi-Fi Bridge so you can enjoy remote access as well as voice integration with Alexa, Assistant, and more. Install is said to take around 10 minutes, meaning your smart home will be expanded in less time than it takes to watch a TV show. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

In all, today’s deal is among the best pricing you’ll find for a smart lock. For comparison, the Wyze Lock is also on sale for Prime Day at $86.48, which is $0.12 more than the August model above, making it the better deal. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, then don’t neglect checking out the Amazon Basics Contemporary Electronic Keypad Deadbolt Door Lock. This is a #1 best-seller and is only $49, making it a budget friendly alternative to the smart models above.

If you’re wanting HomeKit integration, don’t forget that the 4th generation August Smart Lock is on sale for $180 from its normal $249 going rate. That sale is part of a larger smart home roundup, so you’ll want to give it all a look for more ways to save. Plus, we recently spotted up to 30% off Aqara gear, which is also compatible with HomeKit.

More on the August Smart Lock:

  • Lock and unlock your door, grant keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from the August app, from anywhere
  • August Connect Wi Fi Bridge included so you get voice integration and remote access right out of the box
  • Keep your existing lock and keys. Simply attaches to your existing deadbolt on the inside of your door. Install in under 10 minutes with just a screwdriver
  • Only August has Door Sense, a sensor that tells you if your door is securely closed or left opened

