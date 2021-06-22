littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Coding Kit drops to $54 for Prime Day (Reg. $105+), more from $15

Joining our ongoing Osmo kit sale, we are now tracking some notable littleBits STEM and programming kit deals for Prime Day 2021. You can score the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit at $53.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly around $105 at Amazon over the last year or so, and currently going for $90 on sale via Disney, today’s deal is the lowest we can find and an Amazon 2021 low. This one will have you and the kids building your own super hero armor. More specifically, the system will walk you through the process of customizing your own super hero gauntlet with “electronic building blocks, an LED Matrix, authentic Marvel sound effects, plastic pieces, stickers, and a battery.” Everything runs through your iOS and Android device alongside “18 activities for Super hero kids to build, play, and code.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More littleBits Prime Day deals below.

More littleBits Prime Day deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking some solid price drops on the Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM kits with deals from $40 right here. Then swing by our gigantic LEGO Prime Day roundup with deals from $11 spanning everything from Star Wars and Nintendo to Architecture kits and more.

More on the littleBits Avengers Hero Inventor Kit:

Code your gauntlet to unleash 10 authentic Avengers sound effects or record your own hero battlecry.

Includes everything kids need to build and customize an interactive electronic Super hero gauntlet: electronic building blocks, LED Matrix, authentic Marvel sound effects bit, plastic pieces, stickers and battery.

Unlock hours and hours of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) learning with over 18 activities for Super hero kids to build, play and code.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!