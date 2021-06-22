It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Prime Day 2021 is now in full swing with huge deals on everything you could ever need including Apple’s new M1 iPad Pros, the latest M1 MacBook Pro (all-time low), AirPods Pro with ANC, and all of these AirTag case deals from $5. But for now we are taking a short break for this morning’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include Hidden Through Time, Towaga, Evoland 2, Plant Light Meter, The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss, Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: The Firm: FREE (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Rhymes!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Towaga: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hidden Through Time: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Sneetches by Dr. Seuss: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW – daily forecast: $1 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: V for Wikipedia: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Wonder Parade: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac: $60 (Reg. $80)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Sleeping Beauty: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Escapists: Prison Escape: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Digital Barometer S10: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

Hidden Through Time is a cute game of hide and seek with objects scattered through the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colourful hand drawn levels. Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages.