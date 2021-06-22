BN-Link’s Prime Day sale takes 30% off Wi-Fi and analog smart plugs at new lows from $7

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a wide array of BN-Link Smart Plugs from $7. If you’ve been looking for a lo-fi way to keep all of your electronics on point, now is the time to dive in with savings up to 30% off. Our top pick today is the 24-Hour Outlet Timer 2-pack for $8.49 Prime shipped. Typically going for $12, today’s deal knocks off the full 30% and marks a new all-time low price. If you love the convenience of a coordinated smart plug, but feel a little wary about having all your devices on Wi-Fi, this is a perfect solution. You can set timers and schedules for any of your appliances and electronics, like your coffee maker, lights, chargers, and more. Each outlet offers 125V, and timing intervals as small as 30-minutes which will repeat once a day after they’re set up. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 24,000 customers. See more options below.

More BN-Link Prime Day deals:

For those of us who don’t mind adding some smart device support to their homes, you can find a myriad of smart home upgrades waiting in our meross Prime Day roundup. With HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant compatibility, you can enjoy simple voice commands and synchronized use of all your smart gadgets starting at just $19. Our smart home guide is another solid place to start, or you can find all of our favorite Prime Day savings in our dedicated deal hub.

BN-Link mechanical outlet timer features:

Turn on and off lamps, small appliances, Christmas trees, and other electrical devices with a handy timer. With up to 24 on and off settings per day, you can program your devices to turn on/off in as small as 30-minute intervals. Settings will repeat daily once programmed and plugged-in. Each package includes 2 mini timers that can be used in 2 locations. This timer is compatible with compact fluorescent lighting, LED bulbs, and most small appliances. RATINGS: 125-Volt, 60 Hz./15-Amp, 1875-Watt resistive/8-Amp, 1000-Watt tungsten/5 Amp ballast.

