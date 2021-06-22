FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your crafting table with 30% off Dremel rotary tools from $26 for Prime Day

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting its selection of Dremel rotary tools from $26. Our top pick today is the 4000-4/34 Variable Speed Rotary Tool Kit for $65.80 shipped. Usually selling for about $94, today’s deal knocks 30% off to mark the lowest price we’ve tracked in well over a year. This all-in-one rotary kit includes everything you’ll need to properly sand, polish, carve, and detail a wide variety of materials and crafts. It comes with 34 pieces in total, from the 35,000RPM rotary tool with four attachments to 34 unique accessories for fine tuning. Over 6,000 DIYers found it to be a good fit for their craft table, leaving it an average 4.7/5 stars. Find more Dremel Prime Day deals below the jump.

Other notable Dremel Prime Day deals:

Looking for the perfect centerpiece to your new crafting kit? Check out the Circuit Maker bundle down to $279 shipped. You get one lean, mean, precision crafting machine plus a rotary blade and 26 sheets of vinyl. But if that’s a bit outside your budget, the Explore Air 2 is down to just $169. And you can find even more deals like those tucked away in our 24/7 Prime Day coverage.

Dremel 4000-4/34 Rotary Kit features:

  • VERSATILE ROTARY TOOL KIT: Includes 4000 corded rotary tool, 4 attachments, 34 high-quality Dremel accessories, plastic storage case, and accessory case
  • HIGH PERFORMANCE MOTOR – Provides maximum power and performance at all speeds. Variable speed (5,000 – 35,000 RPM) and electronic feedback circuitry for consistent performance even in the most demanding applications
  • INNOVATED AIR FLOW SYSTEM- Ventilation mechanism helps prevent heat build-up for smoother, cooler, and quieter operation

