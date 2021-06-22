Merrell’s 48-Hour Flash Sale offers up to 60% off top-sellers + free shipping

The Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers up to 60% off top sellers with promo code PRIMETIME at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on sneakers, boots, running shoes, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders and express delivery on orders exceeding $120. A standout from this sale is the Gridway Mid Canvas Sneakers for men. This style is currently marked down to $53 and originally sold for $110. These shoes are available in two color options and are nice for hiking, traveling, or everyday events. They’re highly supportive and breathable, which is nice for warm weather. This style is also flexible for a natural stride and quick-drying in case you run into showers or puddles during your outdoor adventures. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell. You will also want to check out the latest Amazon Prime Under Armour sale here.

