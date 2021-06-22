FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixelbook Go drops to new all-time lows for Prime Day at up to $250 off

-
AmazonChromebookPrime Day 2021
New lows From $599

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the new Google Pixelbook Go M3/8GB/64GB for $599 shipped. That marks the first major discount that we’ve tracked, taking off a solid $50 and marking a new all-time low. Powered by Google’s M3 processor, this pro-grade laptop is meant to usher in a new generation of Chromebook. It features an LCD touchscreen, ultra-light design at just 13mm thin, plus a 12-hour battery. The weight and longevity make it perfect for students or anyone working on a commute, and Google’s Chrome OS offers tons of professional support for office workers, creatives, and just about every young scholar under the sun. Rounding out the hardware, you’ll find a 1080p webcam, twin stereo speakers, and Instant Tethering connection to compatible Pixel smartphones. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,100 customers, but you can check out our hands-on review to get a closer look. See more options below.

Looking for something with a little more firepower? How about a lot more firepower, with the i7-powered Pixelbook for $1,149. Usually going for the full $1,400, today’s deal marks the best price we’ve ever seen at $250 off. This one comes set with 256GB of storage and 16GB RAM, with a stunning 13-inch 4K ultra molecular display touchscreen to boot. You’ll be able to stream, surf, and work at lightning-fast speeds thanks to the upgraded processor, so if you’re willing to invest in a machine of this quality, it’ll be sure to meet any challenge you throw at it.

If these are a bit outside your budget, don’t worry. We’re tracking a whole stable of Chromebook deals starting at just $190. But Amazon’s two-day shopping extravaganza won’t last forever, so don’t miss out on all the incredible savings we’re tracking here in our Prime Day deal hub.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

