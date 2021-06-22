FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime Day baby tech from $75: Sense-U monitor, Owlet smart sock bundles, cameras, more

-
36% off $75+

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on Owlet and Sense-U smart baby/home gear. One standout is the Sense-U Smart Baby Breathing Monitor at $74.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $100, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-time Black Friday offer last year. This Bluetooth sensor keeps tabs on baby’s breathing, rollover status, and ambient temperature. From there, you’ll receive real-time, audible alerts for “weak breathing movement” to your smartphone all while monitoring the temperature around your young one via its built-in thermometer. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More Prime Day baby gear deals below. 

More Prime Day baby gear deals:

For the slightly older kids, you’ll want to head over to our kids’ Prime Day play sets roundup for deals starting from $4 on top brands including Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, VTech, Hape, and more. Then dive into the kids edition Prime Day Kindle and Fire HD tablet deals as well as our LEGO building kit roundup with some of the best deals of the year starting from $11

More on the Sense-U Smart Baby Breathing Monitor:

Unlike traditional baby video camera or audio monitor, the Sense-U Baby Monitor clips on baby’s diaper/underwear and tracks your baby’s breathing, rollover and ambient temperature around baby’s belly, and notifies you with audible alarm for weak breathing movement from your smartphone directly.

