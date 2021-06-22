Prime Day baby tech from $75: Sense-U monitor, Owlet smart sock bundles, cameras, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on Owlet and Sense-U smart baby/home gear. One standout is the Sense-U Smart Baby Breathing Monitor at $74.99 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $100, this is a solid 25% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a one-time Black Friday offer last year. This Bluetooth sensor keeps tabs on baby’s breathing, rollover status, and ambient temperature. From there, you’ll receive real-time, audible alerts for “weak breathing movement” to your smartphone all while monitoring the temperature around your young one via its built-in thermometer. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More Prime Day baby gear deals below.

Unlike traditional baby video camera or audio monitor, the Sense-U Baby Monitor clips on baby’s diaper/underwear and tracks your baby’s breathing, rollover and ambient temperature around baby’s belly, and notifies you with audible alarm for weak breathing movement from your smartphone directly.

