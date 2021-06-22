FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VANTRUE N4 3-ch. dash cam records 4K at low of $175, more models from $52 (up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its dash cameras priced from $52 with up to 40% in savings available. Our favorite is the N4 3-Channel 4K Dash Cam at $174.99 shipped. Normally $260, our last mention was $205 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We’re used to seeing dual-channel dash cameras, but VANTRUE took things to the next level with its N4. You’ll find three channels here, which include front, inside, and rear views. When all three are being captured, you’ll record 1440p out of the front lens and 1080p out of the other two. However, if you’re only using two (or one) lens, then 4K is captured from the front, for ultra-high quality. Plus, it’s USB-C and features 24-hour motion detection. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here with dash cameras as low as $52.

With your savings, be sure to pick up this 128GB microSD card. Today’s lead deal offers support for microSD cards with up to 256GB, though PNY’s 128GB model is a more budget-friendly alternative to the higher storage option at just $17 Prime shipped.

After picking up a new dash camera for your car, check out this roundup of CarPlay/Android Auto head units on sale from $95. We also have a selection of in-car accessories on sale for Prime Day, including the Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mount at $24 from its normal $30 going rate. Also, don’t forget about our Prime Day hub which has all of the best discounts from Amazon’s shopping event.

More on the VANTRUE N4 3-channel Dash Camera:

The N4 is a triple channel dash cam which offers 155° front camera, 165° inside camera and 160° rear camera, it can monitors the front, rear, and interior of your vehicle simultaneously with audio at 1440P + 1080P + 1080P, perfect to protect yourself from potential liability issues as well as accidents.

