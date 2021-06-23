Stream up to 4K60 gameplay with AVerMedia’s Live ULTRA capture card: $170 (Reg. $230+)

Amazon is now offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA capture card at $169.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the $30 on-page coupon. After sitting at $230 for most of this year and going for as much as $245 at Amazon, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find, a new Amazon 2021 low, and at least $30 off the next best listing. This handy little device allows gamers (or anyone) to capture full HD footage at up to 240Hz with “ultra low latency” passthrough to your PC. Those using NVIDIA graphics cards, can capture 4K content, HDR, and “high frame rate” recordings as well (“4Kp60 High Dynamic Range (HDR) Pass-through”). You’ll also find some editing tools as part of the system and a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Take a look at the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card for $79.99 shipped as a more affordable alternative. This is now within $5 of our previous deal price, down from the regular $100 price tag, and makes for a great lower-cost option over today’s lead deal. There’s no 4K action here, with NVIDIA or otherwise, but it will provide an easy way to capture full 1080p feeds of your gameplay session for streaming and recording purposes. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

Another great addition to any streaming setup is Razer’s best-selling Seiren X Mic. And it is now on sale for even less than the Prime Day price at $53 shipped. Swing by our PC gaming guide for additional deals, including these gaming displays, just be sure to check out the new Designed for Xbox monitors with HDMI 2.1.

More on the AVerMedia Live Gamer ULTRA:

4Kp60 High Dynamic Range (HDR) Pass-through (For 4K, HDR or High frame rate recording only NVIDIA graphics card are supported.)

High Refresh Rate Pass-through at Full HD up to 240Hz; 4Kp60 / 1440p144 / 1080p240

Max Recording: 4Kp30 / 1440p60 / 1080p120 / 1080p60HDR

Ultra low latency: enjoy playing uncompressed video straight on their PC monitor with virtually no latency

