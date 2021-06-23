Breathe new life to your lo-fi gear with this wireless Bluetooth receiver for $13.50 (Save 39%)

Hi-Today (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $13.77 Prime shipped when you use code 2Z4EHHO4 at checkout. Recently selling for about $23, today’s 39% savings drop the price to one of the best we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking for a way to add Bluetooth connectivity to your analog audio gear, this is a super budget-friendly way to do it. All you have to do is plug in the receiver via the 3.5mm jack, push the on button, and you’re set. Now you can breathe new life into your old speakers and equipment, or add easy music streaming to your car’s aux port. Works with up to 50-feet of range, and comes backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 3,600 customers. Head below for more.

While you’d be hard pressed finding a comparable audio receiver for less, you can still enjoy your favorite tunes wirelessly with this OontZ portable speaker for $17. It features IPX5 waterproofing, a 10-hour battery life, and up to 100-feet of wireless range over Bluetooth 4.2. Plus, the compact size is perfect for last-minute summer adventures, and the waterproofing means you can use it for instant pool parties too. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 16,000 customers.

Though for higher-end listening, we recommend the new Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds powered by Apple’s H1 chip. They’re currently at their lowest price to date, but you can find tons of other options tucked away in our headphones guide.

More on Hi-Today’s Wireless Bluetooth Audio Adapter:

Now you can listen music on your smart phone or table by plugging this adapter into your speakers, and make your speakers turn into a wireless sound system which can be connected with your smart phone or tablet. It is simple to pair your smart phone or tablet to the wireless audio adapter with a single button press, and you can use your smart phone and tablet and music at the same time through this audio adapter which has multipoint wireless connectivity. an receive music from up to 15 meters (50 feet) way, so you can control your music more conveniently and you do not have to dock your speakers.

