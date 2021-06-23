Score Amazon’s Halo wellness band at $100, add a sport band for FREE ($125 value)

Amazon is bundling its Halo Fitness Band with a Sport Accessory Band for $99.99 shipped. The discount applies at checkout, saving you $25, or essentially adding on the Sport Band for FREE. If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s holistic wellness band, our hands-on review is a good place to start. All of the band’s technology is dedicated to taking in-depth metrics of your stress, heartrate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and way more. There’s no screen on this one, so you can check all of this information through your smartphone or an Alexa-enabled device. It also comes with a 6-month free trial of the Halo membership program. There you’ll add BMI and body analysis, tone reading, activity and movement scores, plus a ton of exercises and workout programs. After your trial is up, you can auto-renew for $3.99 a month, or revert back to the basic features. And the added sport band is crafted from lightweight silicone, some of which with built-in ventilation. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4+ star rating. See more below.

If you don’t mind straying towards less well-known brands, YAMAY offers a touchscreen fitness tracker for just $36 after you clip the on-page coupon. It offers all-day step, heartrate, and sleep tracking, plus it comes with 9 fitness modes to help you reach your peak performance. It’s even swim-proof and ready for long treks into the unknown with a maximum 10-day battery life. All of these metrics are also available on your smartphone, but you can get call, text, and social media notifications from the watch dial directly. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 6,800 customers.

While you’re here, did you see that Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch is down to a new 2021 low of $48? It comes with a 40-day battery life, 10 sport modes, and all the bells and whistles any good fitness tracker should. At less than half the cost of our lead deal, it’s a solid mid-price option for any lifestyle, but you can find even more deals hiding out in our fitness tracker guide.

Halo Wellness Band features:

Track the intensity & duration of your movement plus sedentary time. Analyze patterns like how often you wake up during the night. At-home workouts, guided meditations, sleep sounds, and other ways to stay healthy from experts like Lifesum, SWEAT, and Headspace. Measure body fat percentage, a better indicator of health than weight or BMI alone. Analyze qualities of your voice like energy and positivity to help strengthen communication. Ask your Alexa-enabled device to tell you your health summary, activity score, sleep quality, and more. Visit settings within the Halo app and click on “Connect Alexa” to enable.

