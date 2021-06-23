FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s BRIO 4K USB webcam falls to new low at $144 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

-
mac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
New low $144

Logitech is offering its BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $143.99 shipped. Simply apply the code THINKJUNE2021 checkout. With a $200 list price and $181 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $17 to mark a new all-time low. Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam is the perfect video upgrade to any office setup. Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or just want a better look for your Zoom calls, the BRIO 4K delivers HDR quality to your computer. There’s even a built-in ring light that automatically adjusts its brightness depending on your ambient environment to have a well-lit image. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Logitech C920x is a great alternative. It ditches the 4K HDR sensor for a 1080p alternative, but is still great for delivering a higher-end video calling experience to your setup. Plus, at just $70, it comes in at $90 below today’s deal, saving you over 50% from the BRIO 4K above.

Another option would be to check out the AVerMedia Live ULTRA. Right now, it’s on sale for $170 from its regular $230 or more going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. This allows you to pull in standard cameras for a more high-end professional look given the additional bokeh and color grading abilities that DSLRs give. Plus, when you’re not in a meeting, it can easily double as a capture card for live streaming your favorite console.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam features:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Uplift your new MacBook Air/Pro with this budget-focuse...
Stream up to 4K60 gameplay with AVerMedia’s Live ...
Samsung’s new Smart Monitors with AirPlay 2, Netf...
Razer’s best-selling Seiren X Mic undercuts Prime...
Adorama gaming flash sale takes up to 30% off LG 4K, 24...
Dell’s G5 desktop with 6-core i5 + GTX 1660 Ti GP...
Elevate your new 24-inch iMac with Twelve South Curve R...
Let HyperX’s Cloud Alpha gaming headset guide you...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $200+

Stream up to 4K60 gameplay with AVerMedia’s Live ULTRA capture card: $170 (Reg. $230+)

$170 Learn More
Save $69

New all-time lows arrive on prev-gen. Apple TV 4K starting at $99 (Save up to $69)

From $99 Learn More
$331 off

Arlo Ultra 4K 3-camera system falls to $469 at $331 off, more in cert. refurbished sale from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save $700

Sony 65-inch OLED 4K AirPlay 2 TV returns to all-time low at $700 off, more from $264

From $264 Learn More
Save 33%

Roku drops early Prime Day discounts: Streambar $100, Express 4K+, more from $20

From $20 Learn More

Save up to $132 with Dreame’s LDS + SLAM robot vacuum/mop + more this Prime Day

Learn More
New low

Uplift your new MacBook Air/Pro with this budget-focused laptop stand at just $11

$11 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: NetX Network Tools PRO, Neverwinter Nights, more

FREE+ Learn More