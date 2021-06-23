Logitech’s BRIO 4K USB webcam falls to new low at $144 shipped (Reg. up to $200)

Logitech is offering its BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $143.99 shipped. Simply apply the code THINKJUNE2021 checkout. With a $200 list price and $181 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $17 to mark a new all-time low. Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam is the perfect video upgrade to any office setup. Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or just want a better look for your Zoom calls, the BRIO 4K delivers HDR quality to your computer. There’s even a built-in ring light that automatically adjusts its brightness depending on your ambient environment to have a well-lit image. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Logitech C920x is a great alternative. It ditches the 4K HDR sensor for a 1080p alternative, but is still great for delivering a higher-end video calling experience to your setup. Plus, at just $70, it comes in at $90 below today’s deal, saving you over 50% from the BRIO 4K above.

Another option would be to check out the AVerMedia Live ULTRA. Right now, it’s on sale for $170 from its regular $230 or more going rate, making now a great time to pick it up. This allows you to pull in standard cameras for a more high-end professional look given the additional bokeh and color grading abilities that DSLRs give. Plus, when you’re not in a meeting, it can easily double as a capture card for live streaming your favorite console.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam features:

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

