Masterbuilt’s digital charcoal grill/smoker falls to new low at $153 off, now $347 shipped

Walmart is offering the Masterbuilt Gravity Series 560 Digital Charcoal Grill + Smoker for $347 shipped. Also at Amazon, though it’s currently out of stock and there’s no ETA on when it’ll be delivered. Normally $500 at Home Depot and direct, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This grill/smoker can reach 225-degrees is seven minutes or 700 degrees in 13, which means you can get cooking quickly. You’ll be able to control the temperature and cook time with a digital panel or through a phone with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. There’s a built-in temperature gauge and meat probe so you can get “perfect results every time.” The gravity-fed hopper ensures that up to 10-pounds of lump charcoal or 16-pounds of briquettes are readily available, allowing for up to 15 hours of cooking at one time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Keep your new smoker protected with a custom-designed cover. This one is made by Masterbuilt so it’s built to perfectly fit your brand-new smoker/grill. There’s an interior lining of PVC to help prevent tearing when putting on or taking off the cover. It’s just $38, which makes it easy to pick up with just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that right now we’re tracking the America’s Test Kitchen Meal-Prep Cookbook at 50% off, making it just $9. There’s plenty of other discounts to be had in the latest Amazon sale, so you’ll want to check it out where prices start at just $1.50.

More on the Masterbuilt Gravity Series Charcoal Grill/Smoker:

Control temperature and cook time with the digital control panel or with smart device control using WIFI or Bluetooth

DigitalFan for precise temperature control

Built-in temperature gauge and meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time

GravityFed hopper holds 10 lbs. of lump charcoal or 16 lbs. of briquettes for 12-15 hours of use

