DiscountMags has now launched its Deals of the Week with one of the best Men’s Health offers we have tracked this year. Alongside notable price drops on Entrepreneur, and Popular Mechanics, and more, you can now score 2-years of Men’s Health magazine for $7.50. Everything at DiscountMags, including today’s deals, ship completely free with no sales tax and will never get auto-renewed on you. This is, as usual, a great chance to refresh your existing subscription at one of the best prices of the year or a perfect chance to dive in for the first time. Head below for more details.

Two years of Men’s Health at just $7.50 shipped means you’re getting it for $3.75 per year, or one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Regularly as much as $18 per year at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $7, today’s deal is easily the lowest price we can find. Men’s Health covers everything from health, fitness, and weight loss to relationships, fashion, wellness trends, and much more. It is described as “the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier.”

More on Men’s Health magazine:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

