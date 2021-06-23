Rubbermaid 12-pc. Brilliance Food Storage and lunch kit set now $14 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the 12-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set for $14.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $6.25 on-page coupon. Regularly $25, today’s deal is nearly 45% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked, $3 under the previous deal price and the best we can find. This 12-piece set is great for leftovers but also includes a bento box-style lunch solution as well as a salad lunch kit for on-the-go and work day meals. They are “100% leak-proof” with an air-tight seal and made from BPA-free Tritan plastic. Vented lids for splatter-resistant microwaving as well as the top-rack dishwasher- and freezer-safe design round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage set:

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage containers feature secure latches that a 100% leak-proof and airtight seal, making these containers perfect for taking meals on the go; these customizable bento box-style containers are great for taking lunch to work or school and ideal for meal prep at home

To-go food storage containers include drop-in trays that allow for multiple foods to be stored separately in one container; perfect for snacks like pretzels and hummus, veggies and dip, yogurt and granola, and cheese and crackers

