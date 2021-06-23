Missed out on Prime Day NAS deals? Synology’s 4-bay DS420+ is down to $400 (Save $100)

Today only, B&H is offering the Synology DS420+ 4-Bay NAS for $399.99 shipped with the discount automatically applying at checkout. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at $100 in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention from Black Friday last year, marking the best since, and returning to an all-time low. Arriving as a more than capable unit in Synology’s lineup of NAS, its DS420+ delivers four hard drive bays with support for 64TB of raw storage. It isn’t the latest from the brand, but can still deliver 4K transcoding for handling Plex server tasks and the like. On top of dual Gigabit Ethernet ports that enables 226MB/s transfer speeds, there’s also a pair of USB 3.0 slots to complete the package. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 160 customers. Head below for more.

For those just getting started with always-on storage, going with the highly-rated Synology DS220j at $170 might be a better option. You’re notably stepping down to a single hard drive bay, but will make out for less than the lead deal. I’ve been using one of these exclusively for backups over the past few months and have been impressed with the performance.

Otherwise, be sure to check out our recent feature that details all of the gear in my current homelab for some inspiration on getting your own setup up and running. With over 80TB of storage and a pair of Synology units for running Plex, this is bound to offer some insight into how you can configure either of the aforementioned NAS.

Synology DS420+ 4-Bay NAS features:

Built with a dual-core processor, an AES-NI hardware encryption engine, and dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD slots for cache acceleration, the DiskStation DS420+ 4-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a compact NAS for data sharing, video streaming, and photo indexing among IT enthusiast and home users. The DS420+ is equipped with two drive bays that are capable of natively supporting 3.5″ SATA hard drives, as well as 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSDs. Using its two drive bays, this NAS will allow you to store and share a large number of files with up to 2048 user accounts and 1500 maximum concurrent connections.

