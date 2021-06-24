FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bundle Apple’s all-new 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with a FREE Apple Pencil 2 and save $129

Apple’s latest iPad Pro launched earlier in the year to deliver the most powerful 11-inch tablet experience on the market. Sam’s Club is now delivering some savings on top of that, bundling the all-new 11-inch M1 iPad Pro 128GB with the latest Apple Pencil 2 for $798.98 shipped. You’ll need to be a Sam’s Club member to lock-in the savings. Saving you $129 from buying both of them separately, today’s offer is not only one of the first notable price cuts on Apple’s latest, but also the best value we’ve tracked to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life and Face ID, as well as the bundled Apple Pencil 2 for tackling digital art, handwritten notes, and more. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

The only thing stopping today’s lead deal from being one of those too good to be true offers is the fact that requires a Sam’s Club membership to take advantage of. If you’re already a member at the shopping warehouse, what are you waiting for? Go grab yourself Apple’s latest iPad at the deepest discount yet! Otherwise, you can go scoop up this effectively free Sam’s Club membership which comes bundled with a $45 gift card, and then go take advantage of the featured discount.

But if going with a previous-generation offering will do the trick, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $199 discount on Apple’s 2020 11-inch iPad Pro. Delivering the best price to date, this is a great alternative for those who can live without the M1 chip and Thunderbolt connectivity found above.

Apple M1 11-inch iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip with next-level performance and all-day battery life.2 The Liquid Retina display on the 11-inch iPad Pro is not only gorgeous, but super portable.1 Wi-Fi 6 for incredibly fast download speeds. And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR.

