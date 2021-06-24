FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple delivers TV show box sets in latest sale: The Good Place, Cowboy Bebop, more from $5

-
After delivering a collection of 2000s blockbuster flicks earlier in the week, Apple is back to help TV fans expand their collections with a series of box sets courtesy of iTunes. Ranging from recent favorites of The Good Place and Fresh Off the Boat to iconic anime series of Cowboy Bebop, you’ll find quite a few complete TV shows to add to your digital library. All of the discounts start at $5, so be sure to check out all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Apple’s latest TV show complete series sale is packed with some notable titles. Starting at $10, you’ll find everything from acclaimed dramas to comedies, series for the kids, and more all at some of the best prices of the year. Everything will also become a permanent addition to your collection, making today’s sale a notable chance to finally lock-in your favorite series before it disappears from streaming services.

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out the 2000s movie summer blockbuster sale from earlier in the week, alongside Apple’s $1 rental of the week. Whether you plan on seeing F9 in theaters this weekend and want to rewatch all of the Fast and Furious flicks, or just want to add a classic to your collection, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts here before checking everything else in our media guide.

