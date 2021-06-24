FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Columbia offers extra 20% off web specials with deals from $12: Shorts, shoes, more

-
20% off From $12

Columbia takes an extra 20% off web specials with promo code SAVEINJUNE at checkout. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale that’s a must-have for warm weather is the Trek-On Shorts. This style is currently marked to $20, which is 50% off the original rate. These shorts are great for everyday wear and the lightweight material adds comfort. This style is available in a wide array of versatile color options and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. This is also a nice short for hiking or outdoor activities with a zippered pocket to store essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Columbia customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest adidas sale that’s offering deals from $30 featuring running shoes, sandals, apparel, and more.

