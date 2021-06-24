Columbia offers extra 20% off web specials with deals from $12: Shorts, shoes, more

Columbia takes an extra 20% off web specials with promo code SAVEINJUNE at checkout. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale that’s a must-have for warm weather is the Trek-On Shorts. This style is currently marked to $20, which is 50% off the original rate. These shorts are great for everyday wear and the lightweight material adds comfort. This style is available in a wide array of versatile color options and the length is timeless to wear for years to come. This is also a nice short for hiking or outdoor activities with a zippered pocket to store essentials. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Columbia customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia.
Our top picks for men include:
- Trek-On Shorts $20 (Orig. $40)
- SH/FT OutDry Mid Shoe $60 (Orig. $130)
- Essential Explorer Backpack $40 (Orig. $100)
- Outdoor Elements Chambray Shorts $18 (Orig. $45)
- Earth Organic Cotton T-Shirt $16 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Punchbowl Jacket $36 (Orig. $90)
- Heather Canyon Softshell Jacket $28 (Orig. $80)
- PFG Delray II Sneakers $28 (Orig. $70)
- Earth Day Organic Tee $12 (Orig. $30)
- Lightweight Packable Backpack $12 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
