Dyson’s AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan falls to 2021 low at $180 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

-
Orig. $399 $180

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan for $179.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $399, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in 2021 and is the lowest available. You’ll find Dyson’s unique bladeless design that offers “streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence.” This is not only safer for younger ones, as they can’t hurt their fingers, but also helps the fan to be quieter overall. Plus, the overall sleek design won’t take up a lot of floor space in your home. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with as 6-month Dyson warranty.

Save even more when you ditch the Dyson namesake and opt for a non-bladeless design. This tower fan features a 40-inch design, multiple speeds, and a sleek profile. Right now, you can pick it up at $50 when clipping the on-page coupon, which leaves an additional $130 in your pocket over opting for the more expensive model above.

Another way to have a more enjoyable experience at home is by picking up a humidifier. Right now, these ultrasonic models are up to 65% off. There are new lows available with pricing from $18, delivering multiple options in various price ranges. Head on over to our deal coverage for additional details, if that sounds like something that you’d be interested in.

More on the Dyson Tower Fan (AM07):

  • Dyson fans use Air Multiplier technology to create a powerful stream of uninterrupted airflow.
  • Streamlined air channels for reduced airflow turbulence make AM07 60% quieter than AM02.
  • Engineered to create powerful airflow using less energy than AM02.

