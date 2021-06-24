FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Elevate your Zooms, streams, and selfies with these powerful ring lights from $26 (30% off)

-
30% off From $26

Amazon is offering the UBeesize 10-inch Ring Light with Tripod Stand for $26.19 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $37, today’s deal saves you nearly 30% and marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. Like any ring light worth its salt, you’ll find at least three different color warmth options and 11 brightness levels on this model. The 360-degree adjustable hinge also offers 180-degrees of tilt, and other angling options so you never have to compromise on finding your prefect light. It comes complete with a 50-inch extendable tripod stand and a phone holder for TikTok, selfies, or other content creation. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 35,000 customers. Head below for more options.

Update 6/24 @ 7:45 PM: We’re tracking a number of discounts on other UBeesize smartphone accessories up to 25% off. See details below

Other notable UBeesize deals:

For streamers, Zoom calls, or Instagram live, this highly-rated dual-head ring light might be a more compelling option at $36 after you clip the on-page coupon. This comprehensive set offers up to 90 different lighting options and a myriad of possible angles with the twin gooseneck mounts. It even offers a third mount for your webcam or phone, and is powered via USB. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for ways to elevate your live streaming or Twitch presence, our best PC gaming deals guide is the place to start. Not only will you find fashionable and functional gaming gear from Razer, Samsung, and more, but all of it is waiting at some of the best prices we’ve ever tracked.

More on UBeesize’s 10-inch ring light set:

UBeesize 10″ Ring Light features 3 light colors (Warm, Cool White, Daylight) and 11 levels brightness in each color, 33 options in total. You can choose any option in between to find a a perfect setting. Extending from 15″ to 50″, and tripod legs unfold up to 30″ wide, the stable tripod can be adjusted to any height as needed, short enough to stand on tabletop, tall enough to fit your height. 3-way pan head with a convenient handle allows for tilt and swivel motion; portrait or landscape options. Making it easy to target the ring light to your subject at any angle, perfect for live streaming, video calling, flat lay, taking selfies and more.

