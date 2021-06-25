Weekend movie sale at Apple delivers classics from $5 + LoTR and Hobbit starting at $10

Apple is heading into the weekend by launching its latest iTunes sale, discounting a selection of films for you to enjoy for movie night. You’ll find everything from classics like the original Ghostbusters and The Karate Kid alongside newer flicks of The Internship, Life Aquatic, and more for $8 or less. That’s alongside a massive Middle-Earth film sale that’s discounting both the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. Everything will become a permanent part of your collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Notable $5 movie deals

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 or more, down from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Deep deals on Lord of the Rings

And then don’t forget that you can still expand your collection by checking out the 2000s movie summer blockbuster sale from earlier in the week, alongside Apple’s $1 rental of the week. Whether you plan on seeing F9 in theaters this weekend and want to rewatch all of the Fast and Furious flicks, or just want to add a classic to your collection, you’ll want to shop all of the discounts here before checking everything else in our media guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!