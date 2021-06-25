FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Baby Yoda deals, Disney collectibles, more now up to 40% off with offers from $4

-
40% off From $4

We are now tracking some notable Baby Yoda deals alongside a host of other official gear in the latest Disney shop sale. More specifically, a new promotion code will knock an extra 40% off a wide range of apparel, toys, The Mandalorian accessories, plushies, and more. You’ll find everything from sandals and t-shirts for the kids to various Star Wars collectibles, pins, play sets, mugs, costumes, and much more. As always, you’ll receive free shipping on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC and you’ll find even more details on the sale down below the fold. 

Baby Yoda deals, Disney collectibles, more up to 40% off

From adorable plushy Baby Yoda deals to classic Disney collectibles, now is a great time to knock some gifts off your list, score the kids some gear for the summer, or just for your growing display case. The deals start from just over $4 once you apply coupon code EXTRA40 at checkout. 

You’ll find everything eligible for the sale on this landing page and here are some handy quick links to help you navigate the giant list of deals: Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, classic Disney, and more

One standout here among the Baby Yoda deals is the The Child Plush in Zen Pose Mini Bean Bag Plushy at $10.19 after you apply the code mentioned above. Regularly $17 directly from Disney, this one fetches more like $23 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. “May the hugs be with you.” This is is an 11-inch mini bean bag plushy with “detailed” sculpting. “Dressed in his robes and sitting with a look of serenity on his face, he makes a calming companion anywhere you go.” Rated 4+ stars

Browse through the rest of the Baby Yoda deals and official Disney price drops right here

PS Plus members only have a couple days left to claim Star Wars Squadrons for FREE, but make sure you check out Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches at some of the best prices of the year, these all-new Star Wars Funko POP! models, these upcoming LEGO kits from a galaxy far, far away, and our hands-on review of the LEGO Benatar Guardians’ Ship

More on The Child Plush in Zen Pose:

Our plush of the Child from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, also known as Grogu, communes with the Force and reaches out across the galaxy for someone who will give him some hugs. Dressed in his robes and sitting with a look of serenity on his face, he makes a calming companion anywhere you go.

