Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches fall to some of the best prices yet from $340 (Save $60)

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Smartwatch for $339.99 shipped. Down from $400, you’re looking at $60 in savings with today’s offer marking the first notable price cut of the year as well as the best in nearly a year. This Star Wars-themed smartwatch sports a unique design that draws inspiration from both Rey and the Jedi Order with a white leather band and silver bezel. Alongside all the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, an interface inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and up to 7-day battery life. Support for both iOS and Android rounds out the notable inclusions here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re more of a Darth Vader fan, the Sith version of Garmin’s Legacy Saga Smartwatch is currently marked down to $379.99 at Amazon. While not as deep of a discount as the lead deal, this regularly $400 wearable is now down to its second-best price of the year to mark a rare price cut on this Star Wars wearable. You’ll trade the white design featured above for a black colorway with red accenting and a Galactic Empire-inspired UI. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Though if the actual features are worth more to you than some novel designs, you can still lock-in these post-Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6 discounts. Arriving with as much as $100 in savings across a variety of models, now is a great time to strap Apple’s latest onto your wrist ahead of watchOS 8 launching later this year.

Garmin Legacy Saga Smartwatch features:

Legacy Saga Series Rey special edition smartwatch. Includes premium materials influenced by one of the Resistance’s heroes, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features white elements inspired by Jedi and a silver bezel modeled after Rey’s look and Lightsaber details.

