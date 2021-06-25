FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take your mobile gaming to the next level: KeyMander 2 mouse/keyboard adapter hits $80

-
20% off $80

Amazon is offering the IOGEAR KeyMander 2 Mobile iOS + Android Keyboard/Mouse Adapter for $79.95 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon and is the best available. If you’re a fan of mobile gaming, this is a must-have for your setup. It allows you to hook up a keyboard and mouse to your phone, which can help take your game to the next level. It also supports controller mode should you need it. This isn’t just for gaming though, as it also can be used for work with writing emails, sending messages, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars, and you can take a closer look at the KeyMander 2 in our review of the console version.

If you prefer to use Bluetooth controllers, then instead opt for this smartphone stand at just $10 on Amazon. It features a foldable design that allows you to easily put it in a purse or backpack, which lets it take up barely any room. Just know that you’ll have to supply your own controller here.

Need some more games to play while on-the-go? Well, our daily roundup is worth giving a look. We take our time to find the best discounts that we can for iOS or macOS apps and games, helping you to have a blast without spending tons of money. Door Kickers Action Squad, Agent A, and more are available in our roundup, so be sure to give it a look for more information.

More on the IOGEAR KeyMander 2 Mobile:

  • Use a keyboard and mouse in place of your fingers or controller on iPad/iPhone/Apple TV
  • Supports iOS Remote Play with PS4 and Xbox One
  • Use a keyboard & mouse with apps for email, messaging, drawing, etc.
  • Play FPS (First Person Shooter) and TPS (Third Person Shooter) games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile with increased speed and accuracy

