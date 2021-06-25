Capture the moment with Lifeprint’s portable color printer at $2 from all-time low (Save $50)

Lifeprint (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering it’s Portable Color Printer for $79.99 shipped. You’d typically find this selling for about $130, but today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen falling just $2 shy of the Prime Day low. Compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, you can print all your favorite pictures right from the app in full color. The printer connects via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, it also makes memorable party favors or instant portraits. And with Hyperphotos, you can even embed a video into the print to watch over and over in mesmorizing AR. Over 250 customers have left an average 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Now all you need to start shooting is a pack of compatible paper, and since it’s already $10 off, we recommend this 20-pack of Zink film for $20. It uses a special inkless design to avoid mess and unnecessary cost, and each photo has an optional sticky back to turn your memories into stickers. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from 3,800 customers.

If you’re looking for a new phone to go alongside your printer, Google’s popular Pixel 3 64GB is back at a low $160 on Woot. Armed with a powerful 12.2MP camera, you’re sure to capture the moment in stunning detail, which will help to create gorgeous prints as well. Happy with your current phone? Then you can hit up our smartphone accessories guide for more exciting new ways to use it.

More on Lifeprint Portable Printer:

Lifeprint’s Augmented Reality Hyperphotos can embed a video inside your photos so they come to life like magic in your hands. Just think magical Harry Potter photos.

Connect with friends and family within the Lifeprint App and instantly share real photos to them from anywhere in the world. No other photo printer in the world can do this.

Print saved Snaps, Facebook, Instagram, Apple Live Photos, moving GIFs, and more. Just imagine the cat video possibilities…

The larger 3×4.5 photo print is over twice the size of other 2×3 inch photo printers. The larger size really makes a difference.

