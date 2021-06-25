Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: GQ, Bon Appetit, Us Weekly, Vogue, sports titles, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s magazine sale with solid offers on some of the most popular titles out there. GQ, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Us Weekly, Vogue, sports titles, and more are all on tap this weekend. The subscription deals start from under $5 per year with free shipping across the board, no sales tax and absolutely zero auto-renewals to worry about.

One standout deal this weekend is GQ magazine at $4.95 per year, for up to 3-years. This one sells for double that on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find anywhere. As usual at DiscountMags, you can leverage this weekend’s deal to subscribe for the first time, or extend your existing one with a nice discount. From “culture-defining” covers to the hottest trends in fashion, style and design, GQ is a great option “captivating photography from innovative artists, unforgettable profiles, and longform journalism.” More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of this weekend’s DiscountMags sale right here for additional titles starting from just $1 per issue.

Just keep in mind, we are still tracking a rock-bottom deal on Men’s Health magazine with a 2-year subscription down at $7.50 right here. That’s better than the deal you’ll in the weekend sale if you don’t mind committing to 2-years.

Hit up the Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies and our June 2021 Reading List before you dive into our media deal hub for all of this weekend’s best TV show and movie deals. And remember, today’s Gold Box has a solid price drop on the entire Fast and Furious 8-movie Blu-ray collection at $29 in celebration of F9 hitting theaters today.

More on GQ magazine:

GQ is the flagship of men’s fashion and style. To be GQ is to be forward-looking, progressive and cutting-edge. GQ is home to some of the most elevated and respected in photography, design, reporting and writing in the men’s space. GQ fosters a community where readers gather to be inspired and exchange ideas around style, creativity and culture. As masculinity evolves and men’s fashion has moved to the center of the global pop-culture conversation, GQ’s authority has never been broader or stronger.

