Microsoft 365 Family delivers 12 months of Word, PowerPoint, more for six devices at $60

-
Save 40% $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 12-month Microsoft 365 Family subscription for $59.99 as a digital download for both Mac and PC. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats the previous discount by $19, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Living up to its name, this subscription covers you and your family with 12 months of access to Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and a suite of other popular programs. You’ll have access on six different devices alongside 1TB of OneDrive storage, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,400 customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t need to get six family members in on the Word and PowerPoint action, you can score a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $42 instead. While it’s certainly not as good of a value all things considered, the added savings will be worth it for those who don’t need to cover extra devices.

Even though summer has just arrived, it’ll be a new school year before you know it. So for those who like to plan ahead, today’s Microsoft 365 deals are a great chance to get ahead of the curve before all of the chaos of next semester begins. Though if you’re thinking a new computer might come in handy, we’re still tracking the second-best price to date on the latest M1 MacBook Air at $99 off. Then go swing by our latest roundup of apps and games for your Mac and iOS devices.

Microsoft 365 Family features:

One solution for your family across all your devices. With Microsoft 365 Family, you and your family get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. Work anywhere with apps that are always updated with the latest features. 12-month subscription for up to 6 people, including 1TB OneDrive cloud storage for each person. ( iOS and Android require separate app download).

