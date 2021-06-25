FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nautica takes 50-70% off sitewide with Red, White, and Blue styles from just $10

For a limited time only, Nautica takes 50 to 70% off sitewide and styles for Fourth of July. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s 8.5-inch Deck Shorts that are currently marked down to $25. For comparison, these shorts are regularly priced at $50. This style has a length that’s timeless and it’s available in twelve versatile color options. The shorts can be dressed up or down seamlessly and infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 300 reviews from Nautica customers, these shorts are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nautica and you will want to check out the new Nordstrom markdowns here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

