FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Nordstrom’s new markdowns offers Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, more from $15 shipped

-
FashionNordstrom
60% off from $15

Nordstrom is offering new markdowns up to 60% off including adidas, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Killshort OG Sneakers that will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. These shoes are available in four color options and currently marked down to $69. For comparison, they were originally sold for $90. This style has a vintage design that’s very on-trend for this season and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. You can pair them with all of your shorts this summer as well as jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. Rated 4/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the latest Nordstrom Rack Sunglass Shop that’s offering up to 70% off Nike, Ray-Ban, Oakley, and many more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom

About the Author

UGG takes up to 30% off slippers, boots, robes, more fr...
Rockport takes up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $...
Cabela’s Star Spangled Sale offers deals from $15...
Amazon offers hair tools from $20 Prime shipped: Curlin...
Eddie Bauer takes up to 40% off best-sellers and extra ...
Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop offers up to 70% o...
UNIQLO slashes men’s clearance up to 80% off: Dre...
Loads of Timberland, Dickies, more leather belts and wa...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Nike competes with Prime Day by taking up to 50% off + extra 20% off for members

+ 20% off Learn More
70% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Sunglass Shop offers up to 70% off Nike, Ray-Ban, Oakley, more

from $40 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Celebration Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

from $12 Learn More
Reg. $200

Stay comfortable this summer with an Insignia 35-pint dehumidifier at $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

$140 Learn More
Reg. $45

Score 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $30 (Matching Prime Day pricing, Reg. $45)

$30 Learn More
Save 40%

Microsoft 365 Family delivers 12 months of Word, PowerPoint, more for six devices at $60

$60 Learn More
New lows

Anker’s latest sale ends the week with new lows on webcams, solar power banks, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
25% off

Air fryer deals from $30: Chefman TurboFry, Instant Vortex, more up to 25% off at Amazon

$30+ Learn More