Nordstrom’s new markdowns offers Nike, adidas, Cole Haan, more from $15 shipped

Nordstrom is offering new markdowns up to 60% off including adidas, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, COACH, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Killshort OG Sneakers that will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. These shoes are available in four color options and currently marked down to $69. For comparison, they were originally sold for $90. This style has a vintage design that’s very on-trend for this season and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. You can pair them with all of your shorts this summer as well as jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. Rated 4/5 stars from Nordstrom customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the latest Nordstrom Rack Sunglass Shop that’s offering up to 70% off Nike, Ray-Ban, Oakley, and many more.

