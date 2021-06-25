Oral-B’s Cordless Water Flosser + 2 nozzles, charger now $70 (Amazon low, Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser Oral Irrigator for $69.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100 direct where it is currently ons ale for $90, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, Walmart has this one up at just shy of $100 right now. This package includes the water flosser handle itself, alongside a pair of nozzles, and a charger. The wireless flosser uses “Oxyjet Technology” that “helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums” alongside an “On-demand button” with three flossing modes (“Multi-Jet, Rotational, or Focused”) for just the right amount of pressure to get the job done right. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s lead deal puts the brand name Oral-B option on par with the popular Waterpik WP-660 corded model at $70. But it is worth considering the WaterPik WF-02 option that sells for $36 shipped at Amazon. This one provides a cordless setup for less, albeit with less pressure settings than today’s lead deal and a battery-operated system. The 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers might help your purchase decision here though.

While we are talking dental care, you’ll want to take a quick look at this deal on Philips’ Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush at $60, down from the usual $100 price tag. But once your new oral grooming setup is in order, swing by our fashion hub for some new summer apparel with up to 50% off in the Sperry Sail into Summer Sale and Ray-Ban Sun’s Out Sale, just to name a couple.

More on the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser:

You will receive (1) Water Flosser Advanced Portable Handle, (1) Charger, (2) Nozzles (1 Aquafloss, 1 Precision Jet)

NEW Oxyjet Technology targets and helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums

On-demand button allows for great control with less mess

Cordless – with long lasting rechargeable battery and charging station for a portable deep clean

