FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oral-B’s Cordless Water Flosser + 2 nozzles, charger now $70 (Amazon low, Reg. up to $100)

-
AmazonHome GoodsOral-B
Reg. $90+ $70

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser Oral Irrigator for $69.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $100 direct where it is currently ons ale for $90, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, Walmart has this one up at just shy of $100 right now. This package includes the water flosser handle itself, alongside a pair of nozzles, and a charger. The wireless flosser uses “Oxyjet Technology” that “helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums” alongside an “On-demand button” with three flossing modes (“Multi-Jet, Rotational, or Focused”) for just the right amount of pressure to get the job done right. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Today’s lead deal puts the brand name Oral-B option on par with the popular Waterpik WP-660 corded model at $70. But it is worth considering the WaterPik WF-02 option that sells for $36 shipped at Amazon. This one provides a cordless setup for less, albeit with less pressure settings than today’s lead deal and a battery-operated system. The 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers might help your purchase decision here though. 

While we are talking dental care, you’ll want to take a quick look at this deal on Philips’ Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush at $60, down from the usual $100 price tag. But once your new oral grooming setup is in order, swing by our fashion hub for some new summer apparel with up to 50% off in the Sperry Sail into Summer Sale and Ray-Ban Sun’s Out Sale, just to name a couple. 

More on the Oral-B Advanced Cordless Water Flosser:

  • You will receive (1) Water Flosser Advanced Portable Handle, (1) Charger, (2) Nozzles (1 Aquafloss, 1 Precision Jet)
  • NEW Oxyjet Technology targets and helps eliminate plaque bacteria for healthier gums
  • On-demand button allows for great control with less mess
  • Cordless – with long lasting rechargeable battery and charging station for a portable deep clean

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Oral-B

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Let Amazon ship this contemporary sofa to your door for...
Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off ...
Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls t...
Take your mobile gaming to the next level: KeyMander 2 ...
AstroAI’s portable 4L cooler doubles as a warmer ...
DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set returns to...
Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches fall to some of the b...
WD 1TB My Passport USB-C Portable SSD makes an ideal ba...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Clean your driveway with a 3,000PSI electric pressure washer from $100, more

Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Bloodstained, Bloons TD 6, Data Defense, Agent A, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $330

Let Amazon ship this contemporary sofa to your door for $271 (Reg. $330)

$271 Learn More
Save 54%

Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off wansview’s 1080p outdoor cam from $18

$18 Learn More
Reg. $460

Segway’s Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter falls to $390 shipped (Reg. $460)

$390 Learn More
32% off

Amazon’s official laptop stand hits 1-year low at under $15, more aluminum models from $9

Under $15 Learn More