At under $6, this well-rated condenser microphone is worth every penny

PoP Voice (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Condenser Microphone for $5.85 when you use code 55OVLZ4N at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This usually runs for around $13, and today’s massive 55% cut marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. If you’re looking to add some extra clarity to you Zoom meetings, streams, or other online hullabaloo, this is a solid way to do it. PoP Voice’s unidirectional microphone connects via a 3.5mm jack, but you can also use the complimentary USB-A adapter if that’s preferable. It comes with a detachable metal base, and while this one angles just fine, you can also pop out the mic if you’re opting for a more flexible stand in your set up. Over 1,300 customers have left it an average 4.2/5 star rating. See more below.

If you’re interested in streaming or music recording, then it might be worth adding this Neewer pop filter to the mix for higher sound quality. The mesh screen helps to prevent sound pops and ticks, lending itself to an overall cleaner session. And at just $7.50, this is a perfect companion piece to your new budget-friendly recording studio. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 8,000 customers.

Regardless of your audio situation, having a reliable ring light on hand can make a world of difference to your video calls and streams. Luckily, we’ve tracked down some solid options up to 30% off. And if you prefer to record on your smartphone, there are some #1 best-selling stands and selfie sticks thrown in there from $12.

More on the PoP Voice Condenser Microphone:

Plug and play recording microphone: Plug the desktop microphone into a computer with a 3.5mm or USB jack (note to connect the included sound card ) to enjoy the fun of recording. At the same time, it is also suitable for live streaming, gaming, and interview.

Fully compatible: Microphone for computer works with most device, such as: window 7/8/10/XP,PS4. (NOT COMPATIBLE WITH XBOX,ANDROID AND IPHONE)

Professional recording quality: The low-priced desktop microphone provides high-quality recording quality and has a exquisite appearance, Many network video recorders and hobbyists choose this microphone as a recording tool.

