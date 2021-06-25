FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban Sun’s Out Sale takes 30% off its best-sellers + free shipping: Clubmaster, more

Ray-Ban Sun’s Out Sale offers 30% off sitewide, including its best-selling styles, to refresh your shades for warm weather. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable sunglasses from this sale are the Aviator Total Black style that can be worn by both men or women alike. They also look nice on all ages as well. Originally these sunglasses were priced at $211, and today you can find them for just $148. They can be dressed up or down seamlessly and they feature a polarized lens that helps to eliminate glare. The lightweight design was also made for added comfort and it comes in a nice leather case to keep them secure. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Ray-Ban’s Flash Sale or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the latest Nordstrom Rack Sunglass Shop that’s offering up to 70% off Nike, Ray-Ban, Oakley, and many more.

