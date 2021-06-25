FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rode’s USB-C Vlogger Kit falls to new low at $109 to upgrade your summer vacations

-
Smartphone AccessoriesB&HRode
$40 off $109

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Rode USB-C Vlogger Kit for $109 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $149, is on sale for $138 at Amazon, and it’s never gone for lower than $135 that we’ve tracked. This kit is designed for those with USB-C devices, like Android phones or Apple’s latest tablets. It includes a directional microphone, MicroLED light, and tripod for capturing stable shots. This compact kit ensures that you’ll have everything needed to record cinematic video during upcoming summer vacations. Ratings are thin but positive here, and Rode is well-reviewed overall.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could instead opt for this 3-axis smartphone gimbal. It’s available on Amazon for $89, where it’s a #1 best-seller that’s rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,000 happy customers. Designed to hold your smartphone, it’ll easily allow you to capture rock-solid footage even when running, walking, or riding in a car.

If you need a new phone, you won’t want to miss the latest iPhone and Android sales that we’ve found. Just a few minutes ago, we found the OnePlus 9 at its second-best price ever of $697. Plus, Woot’s latest previous-generation iPhone sale is still going through midnight with deals from $80.

More about the Rode Vlogger Kit:

  • Directional sound pickup to reduce background noise
  • MicroLED light offers over four hours operation on a single charge
  • Three-position tripod for handheld or static use
  • Gimbal tripod head for accurate camera positioning
  • All-metal mount with rubberised grips for phone 65mm to 85mm wide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

B&H

Rode

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Score up to 512GB of Samsung SDXC storage and more at n...
Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel Ma...
Capture the moment with Lifeprint’s portable colo...
Take your mobile gaming to the next level: KeyMander 2 ...
Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch is a workou...
Belkin BoostCharge iPhone and Android Qi gear back to P...
Smartphone Accessories: Speck CandyShell iPhone 12 Pro ...
Anker’s latest sale ends the week with new lows o...
Show More Comments

Related

77% off

This 6-in-1 USB-C hub is designed for iPad Pro with 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $9 (77% off)

$9 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $16 (33% off), more

From $5 Learn More
Save 75%

Smartphone Accessories: mophie 10W Qi Charge Stream Pad+ $14 (52% off), more

From $2 Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 38%

Score up to 512GB of Samsung SDXC storage and more at new lows from $8

From $8 Learn More

LEGO Guardians’ Ship Giveaway: Win the all-new Infinity Saga set before it’s available for purchase

Learn More
Save 40%

Add this smart jump rope to your workout routine at $12 Prime shipped (New low, Save 40%)

$12 Learn More
80% off

Magazine subs from under $5/yr.: GQ, Bon Appetit, Us Weekly, Vogue, sports titles, more

Under $5 Learn More