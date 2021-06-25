Rode’s USB-C Vlogger Kit falls to new low at $109 to upgrade your summer vacations

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Rode USB-C Vlogger Kit for $109 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it has a normal going rate of $149, is on sale for $138 at Amazon, and it’s never gone for lower than $135 that we’ve tracked. This kit is designed for those with USB-C devices, like Android phones or Apple’s latest tablets. It includes a directional microphone, MicroLED light, and tripod for capturing stable shots. This compact kit ensures that you’ll have everything needed to record cinematic video during upcoming summer vacations. Ratings are thin but positive here, and Rode is well-reviewed overall.

Instead of today’s lead deal, you could instead opt for this 3-axis smartphone gimbal. It’s available on Amazon for $89, where it’s a #1 best-seller that’s rated 4.3/5 stars from over 9,000 happy customers. Designed to hold your smartphone, it’ll easily allow you to capture rock-solid footage even when running, walking, or riding in a car.

If you need a new phone, you won’t want to miss the latest iPhone and Android sales that we’ve found. Just a few minutes ago, we found the OnePlus 9 at its second-best price ever of $697. Plus, Woot’s latest previous-generation iPhone sale is still going through midnight with deals from $80.

More about the Rode Vlogger Kit:

Directional sound pickup to reduce background noise

MicroLED light offers over four hours operation on a single charge

Three-position tripod for handheld or static use

Gimbal tripod head for accurate camera positioning

All-metal mount with rubberised grips for phone 65mm to 85mm wide

