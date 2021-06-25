Sperry Sail into Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Boat shoes, sandals, more

Sperry Sail Into Summer Savings Event offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can easily update your shoes with deals on sneakers, sandals, boaters, loafers, and more. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Hampden Venetian Loafers are a staple for this summer. This style looks nice with shorts or chinos alike and they’re currently marked down to $60, which is $40 off the original rate. The slip-on design adds convienience when heading out the door and they’re cushioned to promote comfort. The bottom also has specific grooves to add traction and they’re rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Looking for even more deals? Head below the jump to find our top picks from Sperry or you can check out our fashion guide with loads of deals from notable brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

