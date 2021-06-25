Stay comfortable this summer with an Insignia 35-pint dehumidifier at $140 shipped (Reg. $200)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier for $139.99 shipped. Also matched direct. Regularly $200, this is a solid $60 price drop and the lowest pice we can find. Best Buy’s in-house dehumidifier can rid your home of that sticky, uncomfortable air this summer at up to 35-pints per day. This model is rated to cover spaces as large as 2,000-square feet with an adjustable humidistat, full-bucket indicators, and a 1.6-gallon water tank. However, there is also a handy and optional drainage hose connection for folks that want to keep it running continuously as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If you don’t need a model that can handle that much space, take a look at this SEAVON Dehumidifier at $72 when you clip the on-page coupon. This is rated for 560-square foot spaces and carries solid 4+ star reviews from over 780 Amazon customers. It clearly won’t be able to remove as much humidity from your air as today’s lead deal, but for smaller homes and condos, it might be all you need.

If you’re looking for something more in the purifier category, we are still tracking a hangover Prime Day deal on Shark’s flagship model at up to $150 off the going rate. Just be sure to check out this ongoing deal on the latest Google Nest Thermostat for some intelligent control over your air conditioning and more this summer.

More on the Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier:

Control the relative humidity of your home with this 35-pint Insignia dehumidifier. The full-function electronic controls and an LED display let you make precise adjustments of moisture level settings for optimal performance. This Insignia dehumidifier features a rear hose outlet for continuous drainage and an accessible collection bucket with level indicator to ensure easy operation.

