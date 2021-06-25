Vera Bradley MacBook backpacks, duffle bags, wallets, and more from $6 shipped

For a limited time only, Vera Bradley Semi-Annual Sale takes 50% off all sale styles as well as 30% off backpacks and travel. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Campus Backpack that’s currently marked down to $81. For comparison, this backpack is regularly priced at $115 and is a perfect option for school, work, traveling, or even using as a diaper bag. This style is a Vera Bradley best-seller and you can choose from an array of fun print or color options as well. It can easily store your 15-inch MacBook in its padded sleeve and has an array of pockets for organization. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Vera Bradley customers. You can also personalize it too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Vera Bradley include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

