Add this wireless backup camera kit to your ride while it’s $51 off, now $99

-
AmazonAUTO-VOX
$51 off $99

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Backup Camera Kit (T1400) for $98.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code GKY5V3OU at checkout to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it normally goes for $150, and today’s deal marks a return to one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at just $1 above our last mention. While many new vehicles ship with backup cameras pre-installed, if yours is a bit older and doesn’t have one, it’s time to add it. This kit includes a waterproof camera, wireless transmitter, and a replacement rearview mirror that has a built-in screen. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Today’s lead deal is fantastic if you don’t already have a display in your car to view the backup camera on. However, if your stereo already has the capability of displaying a backup camera, then why not save some serious cash? This one is just $26 shipped at Amazon, sports night vision, and is waterproof.

For other ways to upgrade your car or on-the-go kit, give our Smartphone Accessories roundup a look. There, you’ll find things such as a solar power bank, iPhone case, Qi charger, and more at fantastic prices. After that, our guide is the next place you should visit as we keep it constantly updated with the latest discounts from around the web.

AUTO-VOX Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

  • No Wiring from Rear to Front: The transmitter replaces the video cable which connect backup camera to monitor, and reversing image is transmitted by the wireless system directly, which free you from the complex wiring issue.
  • High Compatibility With OEM Look: There are 4 size of brackets in package to meet the different market needs ,so the rear view mirror can fits most cars. And it can be anti-vibrated under various bumpy road,working as well as the original one.
  • Stable Signal Transmission: The wireless transmission can reach up to 100 meters in open area, it can send strong signals to the monitor, which provides you a high definition image without interference and flickers.

