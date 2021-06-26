FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Read Jurassic Park, ‘the novel that started it all,’ for $2, more from $1 in latest Kindle sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, w’re tracking over 100 Kindle eBooks discounted as low as $1 each. Our favorite is Jurassic Park: A Novel at $1.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $10 and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This #1 New York Times bestseller comes from the author of Timeline, Sphere, and Congo. It’s a “classic thriller of science run amok that took the world by storm.” This is far from the only eBook discounted, as you’ll find spiritual, thriller, and other genres at great prices from $1 in today’s sale. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking for free reads? Well, right now Prime members can still cash in on Amazon’s First Reads for June. There’s several books to choose from, and all become a permanent addition to your library for FREE. With a wide range of books to choose, you’ll find that there’s up to $6 in value here, which can add up if you grab new reads monthly.

Don’t forget about the latest DiscountMags sale that’s going on right now. With up to 80% off, you’re sure to find a magazine to kick back and read this summer. Justin has you covered with all the details in our guide, but notably you’ll be able to save on GQ, Bon Appetit, Us Weekly, Vogue, and other magazines.

More on Jurassic Park: A Novel:

An astonishing technique for recovering and cloning dinosaur DNA has been discovered. Now humankind’s most thrilling fantasies have come true. Creatures extinct for eons roam Jurassic Park with their awesome presence and profound mystery, and all the world can visit them—for a price.

Until something goes wrong. . . .

