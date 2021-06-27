Ninja’s family-sized XL indoor grill and air fryer drops to 2021 low at $160 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box deals of the Day, Woot (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering Ninja’s Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill and Air Fryers for $159.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but non-Prime shoppers will be charged a $6 fee. Originally selling for $280, today’s savings undercut our previous mention by $6 to mark the best price we’ve tracked all year. This 6-in-1 machine brings together a family-sized grill top with a 4-quart air fryer, alongside broiling, baking, roasting, and dehydrating functions for any meal. It also comes equipped with the Foodi smart thermometer, so you can set your ideal temperature and coloration during cooking, and the grill will follow suit. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars, and backed by Amazon’s 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re more interested in some indoor grilling this summer than those other functions, this classic George Foreman Indoor Grill is only $48.50. It offers a large five-serving grill plate, with a built-in slope to separate excess grease and fat while cooking, plus it also works as an everyday panini press. This is the grill we use at home, and it has delivered hearty, succulent meals for years and years now. All the removable pieces are dishwasher safe, and the rest wipes down clean. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

For larger events and cookouts though, you’ll want to check out Masterbuilt’s 40-inch Electric Bluetooth Smoker. It’s got plenty of space to house meats and veggies for the whole family, and you can control the entire apparatus from your phone, so you’re not married to the grill while the party’s in swing. Right now it’s at a low of $300, and you can find more budget-friendly deals stashed away in our home goods guide.

More on the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Air Fry Grill:

Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill with Smart Cook System. The Smart XL grill that sears, sizzles, and crisps. Indoor countertop Grill and Air Fryer…Perfectly cook food on the inside to your desired doneness and char grill every side with 500F Cyclonic Grilling Technology and the Smart Cook System. 500F cyclonic air and the 500F grill grate combine to give you delicious char grilled marks and flavors.

