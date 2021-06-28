It’s now time to kick off the week with all of today’s best iOS and Mac app deals. On top of this Logitech Touch iPad Keyboard Folio deal, we are also tracking some great offers this morning on Apple’s latest Intel Mac mini and AirPods Pro are on sale from $160. But for now we are turning our attention to the App Stores and the most notable price drops on Mac/iOS apps. Highlights include Cytus II, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, DRAGON QUEST V, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Star Walk 2, and more. Head below for a closer look at today’s best iOS and Mac app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cytus II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST V: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SketchParty TV: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Simply Yoga: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $17 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2: The Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $50, Monster Hunter Rise $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: StoryToys Puss in Boots: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Beauty and the Beast: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cribbage HD: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: My City : Home: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: File Explorer for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Land and Castles: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Blast Rush: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Castles of Burgundy: $5 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on Cytus II:

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. It’s our fourth rhythm game title, following the footsteps of three global successes, “Cytus”, “DEEMO” and “VOEZ”. This sequel to “Cytus” brings back the original staff and is a product of hardwork and devotion. In the future, humans have redefined internet development and connections. We can now easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known for thousands of years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!