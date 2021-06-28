GE’s 2-pack of 6-Outlet Wall Plug Surge Protectors now just $7.50 (Amazon low, 37% off)

Sitting alongside today’s GE hubless LED smart bulb Gold Box sale, Amazon is also now offering a 2-pack of GE Pro 6-Outlet Wall Plug Surge Protectors for $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $12 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is 37% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. Alongside the 1020 Joule protection rating here, both of these plugs expand your outlets with 6 additional receptacles. You’ll also find automatic shutdown tech to protect your precious devices from power surges along with a “low-profile” design that’s great for “for plugging in devices in tight spaces or behind furniture.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, you can score a single one of these GE Pro 6-Outlet Wall Plug Surge Protectors for $6.50 Prime shipped. But unless you only need just one of them, the 2-pack is clearly a much better overall value here.

But if you would prefer to go with an in-wall solution, take a look at this ongoing offer on this TP-Link smart plug that delivers two Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outlets for $20. Then head over to our smart home hub for even more including today’s Anker HomeKit sale from $24, the very fist price drop on the Level Bolt lock, and this Govee sale from $10 featuring lamps, strip lights, and more.

More on the GE Pro 6-Outlet Wall Plug Surge Protectors:

Multiply Your Outlets – Turns 2 grounded 3-prong outlets into 6 with this space-saving design, offering more versatile powering options for your favorite electronics.

Sleek and Efficient – Low-profile, sleek design is perfect for plugging in devices in tight spaces or behind furniture.

Protection – 1,020 Joules surge protection rating safeguards devices from voltage spikes and ensures that your electronics are thoroughly protected.

