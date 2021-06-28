If you’ve got $6, then you can score this 1080p webcam at a new all-time low (Save 77%)

XFire (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p USB Webcam for $5.95 Prime shipped when you apply code FNKWZECH at checkout. That’ll take off a whopping 77% to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Shooting in 1080p30 quality, this webcam is equipped with a 90-degree wide angle lens for conference calls as well as personal streams. You’ll find a noise-reducing omnidirectional microphone inside to provide some extra clarity while in use. And the automatic light correction feature is meant to adjust the picture so you’re never stuck in the shadows or overexposed. Rated 4+ stars from over 250 customers. Head below for more.

No doubt about it – this is the very best webcam deal around. While it certainly doesn’t carry the same brand recognition as Logitech, or even smaller companies like Nulaxy, all of the alternatives we can track down start at at least $20, which this model has beat by more than two thirds. Of course you could opt for something with a little more hardware to it, like this Nexigo ring light model, but those will run you nearly eight times as much at $47.

Although if you’re looking for a slightly more versatile machine this highly-rated 4K action camera might be just the thing at a new low of $54. It comes equipped to shoot 4K25 or 1080p60 quality footage, and is ready for anything with a waterproof case up to 133-feet. Though, for other budget-friendly ways to upgrade the old laptop, you might want to hit up our best PC gaming deals guide instead.

More on XFire’s 1080p USB Webcam:

This PC Camera with 2 Megapixel CMOS features up to 1920x1080p 30fps transmission rate. You can easily enjoy Full HD 1080p Video Calling and Recording with your family, friends, clients and colleagues at home. Ausdom AW33 web cam is equipped with a noise reduction omnidirectional microphone, it can filters out external background noise, making the sound purer and clearer. Automatic Light Correction technology react automatically at low-light ambience, while the high pixel-count CMOS sensor ensures high definition and stable performance, AUSDOM streaming web camera allows you to record clear videos even in dim light.

