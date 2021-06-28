FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add a set of JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers to your rig for $250 shipped (Reg. $340+)

Reg. $340+ $250

JBL is now offering a pair of its Studio 530 bookshelf speakers for $249.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $600 direct, this set sells for $340 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. A wonderful addition to your home theater or receiver-based home audio setup, you’re looking at up to 125-watts of JBL power through a set of 4-inch ribbed PolyPlas woofers and Symmetrical Field Geometry magnetic assemblies for the low frequencies. Add in the 1-inch tweeters mounted on glass-filled Bi-Radial horns alongside a 2-way crossover, and a rear-facing bass port with dual gold-plated binding posts, and you’re looking at a high-quality set of speakers that will fill your living room with JBL-approved audio at a major discount. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

Is the JBL seal of approval not overly important to you? There are plenty of options out there for less. The Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers are a particularly high-rated option at $100 shipped for a pair. Over 11,000 Amazon customers have left them with a 4+ star rating alongside the 2-year warranty, remote control, and the classic wood-style finish here. 

If you’re looking for something more portable this summer, consider this ongoing deal on LG’s PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker. Then head over to our Bluetooth speaker guide for even more as well as a look at Sony’s new X-series Bluetooth speakers, the latest Samsung Sound Tower, and the Beosound Level with AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, and a staggering price tag. 

More on the JBL Studio 530 bookshelf speakers:

  • 5.25-Inch (130mm) Low-Frequency Transducers with PolyPlas cone
  • 1-Inch (25mm) High-Frequency Compression Driver
  • Glass-filled ABS Bi-Radial High-Frequency Horn
  • 3/4-Inch (19mm) ultra-ridged MDF Enclosure
  • Exclusive Design

