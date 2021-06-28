Magazine deals of the week from $4/yr.: Reader’s Digest, Outside, and more

The DiscountMags Deals of the Week are now live and headlined by a notable deal on Reader’s Digest magazine. You can now score a year of this one for $5.95 with free shipping on every issue, no sales tax, and zero chance of having to deal with auto renewals. Currently $8 per year at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and $3 below the still live (until midnight) weekend sale. Reader’s Digest covers everything from social affairs and world events to “America’s hometown heroes,” money-saving strategies, and “clever ideas for living a richer, more satisfying life.” Head below for more details.

On top of Reader’s Digest magazine, you’ll also find the prices around on title like Outside, Rotor Drone, and more in the DiscountMags Deals of the Week from $4 per year. But as we mentioned above, there are still hundreds of titles on sale from this past weekend’s event until midnight today. You can browse through all of those options right here including GQ, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Us Weekly, Vogue, and much more.

Then go grab your Amazon First Reads June eBook freebies while you still can and browse through our June 2021 Reading List before you dive into our media deal hub. There, you’ll find loads of deep deals on movies and TV shows including Apple’s latest film sale and more from $5.

More on Reader’s Digest magazine:

Reader’s Digest Magazine’s content is fun and informative. In it, you’ll find everything from uplifting stories of personal achievement and charming illustrations, to health news and family features. Do you wish you could have a periodical that’s packed with great stories from around the world, or a resource in the home that has something great for every member of the family? Reader’s Digest Magazine has what you’re looking for.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!